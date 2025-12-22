Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.89. Saipem shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

