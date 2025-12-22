NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.3050 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 5730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NN Group Trading Up 0.8%

About NN Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

NN Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

