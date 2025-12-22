Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.1440, with a volume of 377975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 30.70%.The firm had revenue of $431.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,475 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the third quarter valued at $25,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 1,033,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 606,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 498,585 shares during the period.

About Buenaventura Mining

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.