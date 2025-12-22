Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.73, with a volume of 90825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$22.75 target price on shares of Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Collective Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.38.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Collective Mining

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Collective Mining Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.