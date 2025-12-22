Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.10 and last traded at $176.2410. 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula Systems (1985) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter worth $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

