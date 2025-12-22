Babcock (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.7320. 115,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,408,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Babcock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock

Babcock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock by 11,311.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock in the third quarter worth $58,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.