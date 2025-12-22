Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,236,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,207 shares.The stock last traded at $47.5750 and had previously closed at $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 19.82%.Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

