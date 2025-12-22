American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.9450. Approximately 4,352,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,013,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Rothschild Redb raised shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 25.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

