SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.6350. 1,488,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,472,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SEALSQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEALSQ in the second quarter worth $7,939,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SEALSQ by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 584,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SEALSQ by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEALSQ during the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in SEALSQ during the third quarter worth about $955,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

