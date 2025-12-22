Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $48.00. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $48.8950, with a volume of 72,893 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $723.84 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, Director Richard Scott Beaven sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $69,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $387,379.12. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,651,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,778 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,031.18. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter worth $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 229.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

