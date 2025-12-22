Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 48,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 22,935 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 482,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of TMF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.12. 2,422,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,559. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

Further Reading

