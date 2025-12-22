Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.98, but opened at $58.71. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $58.8450, with a volume of 2,418 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Community Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

