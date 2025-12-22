American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.37, but opened at $54.62. American Woodmark shares last traded at $54.8770, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $798.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.44). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 930,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2,117.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 382,291 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

