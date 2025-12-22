Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $43.05. Trend Micro shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company’s product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.