KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $34.61. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 2,292,982 shares changing hands.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.
About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
