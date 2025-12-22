Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 313,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 126,294 shares.The stock last traded at $0.34 and had previously closed at $0.3120.

Solgold Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Get Solgold alerts:

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.