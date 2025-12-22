SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.50. SMC shares last traded at $17.1501, with a volume of 14,364 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMC Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.72%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

