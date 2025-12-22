Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.7101, but opened at $15.15. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $15.7170, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $28.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.38 billion.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world’s largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC’s product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply?chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

