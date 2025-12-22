Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wabash National (WNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC):
- 12/19/2025 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Wabash National had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 12/1/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/21/2025 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Wabash National had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/9/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 11/1/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/30/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 10/23/2025 – Wabash National was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..
Wabash National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wabash National
- The Fed Pivot Signal Smart Money’s Been Waiting For
- This AI–Quantum Company Expects to Hit $274M in Revenue for 2025
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.