Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wabash National (WNC)

12/19/2025 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Wabash National had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

12/1/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Wabash National had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/23/2025 – Wabash National was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

