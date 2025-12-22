Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):
- 12/15/2025 – Playtika had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/9/2025 – Playtika had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/6/2025 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/3/2025 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 11/8/2025 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – Playtika was given a new $3.75 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.
- 10/31/2025 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.
The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- The Fed Pivot Signal Smart Money’s Been Waiting For
- This AI–Quantum Company Expects to Hit $274M in Revenue for 2025
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.