Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):

12/15/2025 – Playtika had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Playtika had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/8/2025 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Playtika was given a new $3.75 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/31/2025 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Get Playtika Holding Corp alerts:

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.