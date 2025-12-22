McEwen (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.30. McEwen shares last traded at $20.1450, with a volume of 192,334 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of McEwen in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 1.06.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen by 4.3% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in McEwen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.

The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.

