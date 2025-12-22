Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.02. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,404,352 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Natl Bk Canada raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

