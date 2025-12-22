Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $26.41. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $26.3590, with a volume of 1,653 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.61%.The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1,045.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a global provider of enterprise software solutions that enable organizations to develop, integrate and manage business applications across cloud and on-premises environments. Serving clients in industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, the company’s platforms are designed to accelerate digital transformation by streamlining the creation of web, desktop and mobile applications while ensuring seamless data flow between disparate systems.

The company’s flagship offering, the Magic xpa Application Platform, provides a low-code development environment that simplifies the design, deployment and maintenance of enterprise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.