Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $19.28. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $19.5250, with a volume of 3,383,583 shares trading hands.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

