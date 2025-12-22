Viking (NYSE:VIK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.5280, with a volume of 104002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Viking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.