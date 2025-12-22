Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.5450, with a volume of 11905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.35%.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY) is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

