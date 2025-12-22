John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $34.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $32.7020, with a volume of 2,717 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

