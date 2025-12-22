Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 48444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

XZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Exzeo Group ( NYSE:XZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million.

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

