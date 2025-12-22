Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $20.94. Hycroft Mining shares last traded at $25.7170, with a volume of 3,486,140 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYMC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 7,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,985,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 25,225,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,965,932. This trade represents a 43.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,970,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,887,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company's primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft's technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

