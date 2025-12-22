ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $79.36 and last traded at $79.8450. 86,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 377,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

Specifically, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $133,652.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

