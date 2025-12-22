Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Excelerate Energy (EE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Get Excelerate Energy Inc alerts:

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston?based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on?shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.