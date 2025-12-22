Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Excelerate Energy (EE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) in the last few weeks:
- 12/21/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/8/2025 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2025 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- The Fed Pivot Signal Smart Money’s Been Waiting For
- This AI–Quantum Company Expects to Hit $274M in Revenue for 2025
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.