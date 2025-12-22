Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 166625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.
- Positive Sentiment: Record-high gold prices and broad safe-haven buying are driving demand for physical-gold ETFs, a direct tailwind for AAAU. Gold and silver prices soar to new highs
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast targeting roughly $4,900/oz by Dec 2026, which underpins investor narratives that favor gold ETFs for inflation/recession hedging. What to Expect After Gold’s Surge Above $4,400
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakouts and momentum flows into gold and silver have accelerated year-end buying, attracting both momentum traders and portfolio rebalances into bullion ETFs like AAAU. Gold price forecast: rally accelerates after breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Developments in digital-gold narratives (e.g., executives calling Bitcoin “digital gold”) may slowly shift investor attention between crypto and physical gold, but the immediate impact on AAAU is mixed. Assia: Bitcoin is Digital Gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Fintech efforts to tokenise gold (Trust Stamp / Blue Gold wallet) could expand access to gold exposure over time, but these initiatives currently affect token/fintech channels more than physical ETFs like AAAU. Trust Stamp and Blue Gold announce letter of intent
- Negative Sentiment: After a sharp rally and record highs, short-term volatility and profit-taking risk increase; traders should watch intraday support/resistance levels that could lead to pullbacks in gold and thus pressure AAAU. Gold market analysis — key intra-day price entry levels
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
