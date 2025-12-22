Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 166625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Key Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF this week:

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 854,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,905 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.