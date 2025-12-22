Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 21282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cool has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Cool had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.45%.The firm had revenue of $86.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cool stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,704 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 6.64% of Cool worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

