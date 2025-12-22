Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 85321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital raised Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

