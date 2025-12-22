Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 85321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital raised Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.
View Our Latest Report on Integra Resources
Integra Resources Stock Up 3.5%
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- This AI–Quantum Company Expects to Hit $274M in Revenue for 2025
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.