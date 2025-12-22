Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.2920, with a volume of 1142472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

