FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $51.6240, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FJAN. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 91.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 537.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.