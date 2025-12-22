BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.5410, with a volume of 50565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 679,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,273,001.82. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels sold 61,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $3,888,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,666.52. This represents a 78.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 587,215 shares of company stock valued at $38,801,501. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,074 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,054,000 after buying an additional 1,127,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,991,000 after buying an additional 178,686 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

