FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.5040 and last traded at $44.2410, with a volume of 14144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $862.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.