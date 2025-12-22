Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.3293 and last traded at $36.1550, with a volume of 29617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $576.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 157,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles. NUDM was launched on Jun 7, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

