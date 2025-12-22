Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.4598 and last traded at $38.9410, with a volume of 35639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

