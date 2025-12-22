Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $69.2550, with a volume of 6319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,060,000 after buying an additional 333,647 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $4,008,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

