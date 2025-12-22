Daniel Donlan Acquires 1,000 Shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Donlan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,305. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NETSTREIT last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 974,275 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTST. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

