D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NRSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 158,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,350. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRSN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

