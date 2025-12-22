Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Buys 2,250 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Sam Hupert bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$221.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$498,262.50.

The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products.

