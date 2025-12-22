Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Insider Sam Hupert Buys 2,250 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Sam Hupert bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$221.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$498,262.50.
The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
