Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY):

12/15/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Galaxy Digital was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Galaxy Digital was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

