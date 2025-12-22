Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY):
- 12/15/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/5/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/21/2025 – Galaxy Digital was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.
- 11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Galaxy Digital was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.
In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.
