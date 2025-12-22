Head to Head Analysis: Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) and Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Rentals and Everus Construction Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $15.99 billion 3.25 $2.58 billion $38.88 20.98 Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.62 $143.42 million $3.53 25.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. United Rentals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.3% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Everus Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 15.83% 31.30% 9.61% Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Rentals and Everus Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 1 5 12 2 2.75 Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

United Rentals presently has a consensus price target of $954.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Everus Construction Group has a consensus price target of $100.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given United Rentals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Everus Construction Group.

Summary

United Rentals beats Everus Construction Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

