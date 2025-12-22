Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Financial Analysis

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Porch Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $1.04 billion 1.55 -$12.80 million $0.36 57.32 Porch Group $442.48 million 2.56 -$32.83 million $0.29 31.55

Analyst Ratings

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five9 and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 13 0 2.63 Porch Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $32.93, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.79%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 2.77% 10.59% 3.87% Porch Group 6.91% -51.86% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Porch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

