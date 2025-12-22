U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.4930, with a volume of 443478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

