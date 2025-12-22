United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.30 and last traded at $115.1250, with a volume of 460662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

