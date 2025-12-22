Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.46 and last traded at $137.0510, with a volume of 113097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

